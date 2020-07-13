Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2020: CCXX, AOD, QFIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was gaining more than 1% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Churchill Capital III (CCXX), a public investment vehicle, is merging with MultiPlan, a health care cost management services provider, according to a press release. The transaction implies an initial enterprise value for MultiPlan of about $11 billion and is expected to close by the end of October, after which the combined company will operate as MultiPlan and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Churchill Capital III was up more than 19% recently.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) was over 12% higher after saying it will pay a monthly distribution of $0.0575 per share for July, unchanged from the June distribution.

360 Finance (QFIN) was climbing past 1% after saying Alex Xu was named CFO, succeeding Jiang Wu, who will take on the new role as chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

