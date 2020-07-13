Financial Sector Update for 07/13/2020: BX,APO,LM,SPAQ,CCXX

Financial stocks were slightly higher Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising fractionally, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2%. reversing an earlier gain.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) was little changed in late Monday trading, giving back all of its mid-day gains after the asset manager said Dutch lender NIBC Holdings agreed to accept a smaller EUR1.03 billion cash buyout offer to reflect uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under terms of the revised transaction, NIBC investors will receive EUR7 in cash and an EUR0.53 dividend for each of their NIBC shares, or almost 16% less than Blackstone's original offer.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) also reversed course this afternoon and was set to end over 9% lower. The special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) earlier Monday announced plans to merge with electric carmaker Fisker Inc in a deal that will allow Fisker to become a publicly traded company. The deal values Fisker at $10 a share and is expected to close during the final three months of 2020.

Churchill Capital III (CCXX) rose 4% after the blank-check company said it was merging with health care costs-management firm MultiPlan. The proposed transaction values Multiplan at around $11 billion and is expected to close by the end of October. The combined company will operate as MultiPlan and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Legg Mason (LM) was narrowly lower after reporting a 0.4% increase in assets under management at the end of June compared with its total on May 31, reaching $783.4 billion. The company experienced $3.6 billion in long-term net outflows last month, including $2.5 billion in equity ouflows and $1.3 billion in fixed-income outflows.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.