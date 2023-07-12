Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2023: LYG, BLK, KKR, SGBX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.6% to $30,453, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 13 basis points to 3.853%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.2% in June, below expectations for a 0.3% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.1% gain in May, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) shares were up 3.4% after it said Wednesday it has "comfortably passed" the Bank of England's 2022 annual concurrent scenario stress test designed to evaluate the resilience of the UK's banking system.

Safe & Green Holdings (SGBX) shares rose past 9% after it said Wednesday its SG DevCo spinoff won registration approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for eventual trading on US exchanges.

BlackRock (BLK) and fellow private equity firm KKR (KKR) are set to sell their combined 40% stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil's oil pipeline network to local sovereign wealth fund ADQ as early as this week, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. KKR was up 4% while BlackRock was adding 1.8%.

