Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2023: KEY, DB, CNS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.9% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 3% lower.

KeyCorp (KEY) maintained its dividend at $0.205 per share, payable on Sept. 15 to shareholders on record as of Aug. 29. KeyCorp was climbing past 2.4% in recent premarket activity.

Deutsche Bank (DB) has reorganized the structure of its retail business under the arm's new leader, Claudio de Sanctis, according to an internal memo sent to employees. Deutsche Bank was declining 0.2% in recent pre-bell activity.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) said its preliminary assets under management stood at $80.41 billion as of June 30, compared with $77.85 billion in May. Cohen & Steers was 0.02% lower in recent premarket activity.

