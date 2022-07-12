Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2022: LDI,JLL,CME

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.6% to $19,952, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.5 basis points to 2.926%.

In company news, loanDepot (LDI) raced over 14% higher after the mortgage lender Tuesday disclosed plans to cut about 2,000 jobs before the end of the year to better "align with rapidly changing market conditions" and achieve run-rate profitability as it completes 2022. It expects to book between $3.5 million to $4.5 million against its Q2 earnings for severance and related costs as well as $2 million in real estate exit expenses and up to $3 million for outside service expenses.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) climbed 1.9% after the property manager Tuesday said it was expanding its partnership with privately held HqO to improve the workplace experience for its tenants. Under terms of the new global licensing pact, JLL will be able to directly sell HqO offering to its customer base while HqO bought the JLL Jet hybrid-workplace app.

CME Group (CME) has turned 1.2% lower, giving back an early 1% gain on Tuesday that followed the derivatives marketplace reporting a 21% increase in international daily volume during Q2 compared with year-ago levels, rising to an average of 6.3 million contracts traded each day during the three months ended June 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.