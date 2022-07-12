Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2022: CME, CG, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down nearly 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 2% higher.

CME Group (CME) reported Q2 international daily volume of 6.3 million contracts, up 21% from a year earlier. CME Group shares were 0.4% lower recently.

Carlyle Group (CG) has agreed to sell its majority stake in Unison to funds affiliated with private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, the companies said. Carlyle Group was down nearly 3% recently.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) reported platform assets of $82.1 billion in June, down from $84.6 billion a year earlier. AssetMark Financial shares were up nearly 0.1% in recent market activity.

