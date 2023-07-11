Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2023: GROW, UBS, RY, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

US Global Investors (GROW) said it repurchased 23,622 of its shares last month, up 78% from a year ago. U.S. Global Investors was almost 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

UBS (UBS) has halted plans to establish a new fund arm in China and has decided to retain ownership in a mega fund joint venture from its takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. UBS was marginally higher in recent pre-bell activity.

The consultation period for Royal Bank of Canada's (RY) proposed acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) Canadian unit has been extended by 15 days after a technical glitch, the Canadian Finance Department's website showed. Both companies were marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

