Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2023: BAC, COF, KKR

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising about 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) also adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.7% to $30,616, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4 basis points to 3.968%.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business' small business optimism index advanced to a reading of 91 in June from 89.4 in May, above the year-earlier level of 89.5. June marked the 18th straight month the index remained below its 49-year average of 98.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that Bank of America (BAC) will pay more than $250 million to regulators and affected clients for allegedly charging junk fees as well as withholding credit card rewards and other issues. The bank's shares were up past 1%.

The Federal Reserve Board said Tuesday it terminated the enforcement action with Capital One Financial (COF) related to the company's data breach in March 2019 that affected 100 million individuals in the US and about 6 million people in China. Capital One shares were up 2.4%.

KKR & Co (KKR) is considering a potential sale of its 70% interest in a commercial lighting maker in China, Bloomberg reported Monday. KKR was up 2.3%.

