Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2022: GREE,CURO,CTO

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) retreating about 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing less than 0.1% as the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.5% to $20,476, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 11 basis points to 2.991%.

In company news, Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) dropped 5% this afternoon, outpacing Monday declines for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and the company saying it produced 230 bitcoin during June, up almost 18% over the previous month. Through the first half of 2022, Greenidge has mined 1,183 bitcoin, it said.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) dropped 6% after the consumer loan company Monday said it has completed the sale of its legacy US direct lending business to privately held Community Choice Financial for $345 million, which includes $310 million in cash paid at closing and another $35 million payable over the next 12 months.

To the upside, CTO Realty Growth (CTO) held on for a nearly 1% gain after the real estate investment trust Monday announced its purchase of the Madison Yards retail property in Atlanta for $80.2 million and using a like-kind exchange of restricted cash generated through prior property sales as well as its unrestricted cash and borrowings from its unsecured revolving credit facility.

