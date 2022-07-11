Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2022: CURO,RDFN,CTO

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both retreating about 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing/declining 2.4% to $20,450, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 11.9 basis points to 2.982%.

In company news, CURO Group Holdings (CURO) dropped 5.5% after the consumer loan company Monday said it has completed the sale of its legacy US direct lending business to privately held Community Choice Financial for $345 million, which includes $310 million in cash paid at closing and another $35 million payable over the next 12 months.

Redfin (RDFN) fell 8.8% after the residential real estate brokerage company Monday said buyers cancelled 60,000 home sales during June, representing 14.9% of homes that went under contract last month and climbing from a 12.7% cancellation rate in May.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) rose almost 1% after the real estate investment trust Monday announced its purchase of the Madison Yards retail property in Atlanta for $80.2 million and using a like-kind exchange of restricted cash generated through prior property sales as well as its unrestricted cash and borrowings from its unsecured revolving credit facility.

