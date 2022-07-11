Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2022: CURO, KKR, PZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.78%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) said it has closed the sale of its Legacy US Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial, a Dublin, Ohio-based consumer financial services company, for $345 million. CURO was marginally lower recently.

KKR (KKR) said it acquired a warehouse property in Eastvale, California, through KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III for an undisclosed sum. KKR was recently down more than 1%.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) said its assets under management fell to $45 billion at the end of June from $50.7 billion on May 31. Pzena Investment Management was slightly advancing in recent market activity.

