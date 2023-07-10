News & Insights

Banking
XP

Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2023: XP, NDAQ, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 10, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up a slight 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

XP (XP) said it ended its shareholders agreement with XP Control LLC, General Atlantic Bermuda LP, Itausa S.A. Sao Carlos Investimentos, Sao Marcos Investimentos, ITB Holding, and Itau Unibanco Holding. XP was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) has partnered with B3 to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange, the two companies said. Nasdaq was 0.1% lower in recent pre-bell activity.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was advancing 0.5% after saying it has entered a credit card deal with Lufthansa Group to become the new issuing partner for the Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card frequent-flyer program, effective mid-2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP
NDAQ
DB
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.