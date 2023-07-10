Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2023: XP, NDAQ, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up a slight 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

XP (XP) said it ended its shareholders agreement with XP Control LLC, General Atlantic Bermuda LP, Itausa S.A. Sao Carlos Investimentos, Sao Marcos Investimentos, ITB Holding, and Itau Unibanco Holding. XP was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) has partnered with B3 to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange, the two companies said. Nasdaq was 0.1% lower in recent pre-bell activity.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was advancing 0.5% after saying it has entered a credit card deal with Lufthansa Group to become the new issuing partner for the Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card frequent-flyer program, effective mid-2025.

