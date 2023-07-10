Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2023: PWM, IEP, STT, TPG

Financial stocks were higher late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $30,585, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4 basis points to 4.006%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories held virtually steady in May, versus a 0.1% decrease in the advance reading and a 0.3% decline in April. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected May inventories to be unrevised.

In company news, Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares soared 38% after the asset management services provider closed its initial public offering of 1 million shares at $5 apiece, raising $5 million.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares were rising 20% after company founder Carl Icahn entered into a three-year loan agreement that amends previous accords with lenders and consolidates all of his borrowings, linking the loan-to-value ratio for the value of the pledged depositary units to the company's indicative net asset value rather than the market price of the units.

State Street (STT) shares were adding 0.5% after it said Monday it is expanding into Colombia to service institutional clients in Latin America.

TPG (TPG) agreed to buy Forcepoint's global governments and critical infrastructure business from Francisco Partners. TPG stock was down 1.2%.

