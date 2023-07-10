Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2023: IEP, STT, TPG

Financial stocks were higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing nearly 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.03% to $30,390, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 3.998%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories held virtually steady in May, versus a 0.1% decrease in the advance reading and a 0.3% decline in April. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected May inventories to be unrevised.

In company news, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares were rising almost 20% after company founder Carl Icahn entered into a three-year loan agreement that amends previous accords with lenders and consolidates all of his borrowings, linking the loan-to-value ratio for the value of the pledged depositary units to the company's indicative net asset value rather than the market price of the units.

State Street (STT) shares were adding around 1% after it said Monday it is expanding into Colombia to service institutional clients in Latin America.

TPG (TPG) struck an agreement with Forcepoint on Monday to buy Forcepoint's global governments and critical infrastructure, or G2CI, business from Francisco Partners. TPG stock was down almost 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.