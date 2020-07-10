Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2020: XRF, SPAQ, APO, NDAQ, RDFN

Financial stocks were sharply higher in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (^NYK) rising more than 2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was climbing 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (^HGX) was ahead 1.8%.

In company news, China Rapid Finance (XRF) dropped more than 11% after announcing plans to change its name and ticker symbol from July 20 to reflect its shift out of the financial technology business. The company will become SOS Ltd, pending shareholder approval on July 17, and trade under the SOS ticker symbol as part of its move into emergency rescue services.

Among gainers, Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ) rose 12%, adding to Thursday's 39% advance, following reports the blank-check entity backed by Apollo Global Management (APO) was close to completing a $2 billion deal that would carry the electric-vehicle manufacturer to the public equity markets. A deal could be announced as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Redfin (RDFN) dropped almost 8% after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector perform from outperform while keeping its $41 price target.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was up almost 2% after saying US matched equity trading volume grew 91% during June compared with year-ago levels. Shares were receiving modest support after Raymond James lifted its price target by $13 to $130 a share and reiterating its outperform rating.

