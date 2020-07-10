Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2020: SPAQ,APO,NDAQ,RDFN

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.6%.

In company news, Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ) Friday jumped out to a 12% gain, adding to Thursday's 39% advance, following reports the blank-check entity backed by private equity investor Apollo Global Management (APO) was close to completing a $2 billion deal that would carry the electric-vehicle manufacturer to the public equity markets. A deal could be announced as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was fractionally higher after late Thursday saying US matched equity trading volume grew 91% during June compared with year-ago levels, rising to 5.637 billion shares changing hands last month. Shares also were receiving modest support from Raymond James Friday lifting its price target for the securities exchange company by $13 to $130 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Among losers Friday, Redfin (RDFN) dropped over 8% after a RBC Capital Markets downgrade of the real estate broker to sector perform from outperform previously although it kept its $41 price target for the company's stock.

