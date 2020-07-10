Financial Sector Update for 07/10/2020: ING, NDAQ, RDN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.09% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.60% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.27%.

ING Groep (ING) will close 42 of its 170 branches in the Netherlands with immediate effect as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more customers to shift to digital banking, media reports said, citing Chief Executive Ruud van Dusschoten. ING Groep was up more than 2% recently.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was flat. Late Thursday it said US matched equity trading volume grew 90.7% during June compared with year-ago levels, rising to 5.637 billion shares last month from 2.956 billion shares changing hands during June 2019.

Radian Group (RDN) was unchanged after saying its primary default inventory increased to 69,742 loans as of the end of June, compared with 55,103 loans as of the end of May.

