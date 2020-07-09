Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2020: STFC, ARCC, HRZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were gaining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was around 0.10% higher in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.16% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were marginally higher.

State Auto Financial (STFC) said its board of directors extended the employment tenure of President and CEO Mike LaRocco by one year through Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday. LaRocco joined State Auto in 2015 after leading other national insurance carriers and his previous agreement was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. State Auto Financial was more than 2% lower recently.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was up 0.28% after it priced an underwritten public offering of $750 million of 3.875% notes that mature in 2026.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) funded six loans in Q2 to new and existing portfolio companies totaling $40.4 million, the specialty finance company said. Horizon Technology was flat in recent trading.

