Financial Sector Update for 07/09/2020: OPRA,STT,ARCC,AFH

Financial stocks trimmed some of their mid-day declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was 2.5% lower.

In company news, Opera (OPRA) was nearly 4% higher after announcing plans to acquire Lithuania-based AB Fjord Bank, subject to regulatory approval, in a bid to accelerate its fintech operations in Europe by launching new services to improve customers' personal finances. Opera said it closed on the purchase of a 9.9% investment stake in AB Fjord Bank earlier this month but the internet browser company did not say when it expects to complete a deal for the remaining 90.1% of the bank.

Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) raced more than 25% higher after the auto insurance company Thursday said it has extended its agreement to provide underwriting services for privately held National Interstate Insurance. Atlas also will offer para-transit insurance for accounts with up to seven vehicles through August 2021 and until November for fleets of eight vehicles or more.

Among decliners, Ares Capital (ARCC) slipped 3.6% after the private-equity firm late Wednesday priced a $750 million public offering of 3.875% notes maturing in 2026. Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt, the company said.

State Street (STT) fell 5% after Deutsche Bank Thursday lowered its price target for the investment manager's shares by $1 to $67 apiece and reiterated its hold rating.

