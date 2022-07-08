Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2022: UPST, JPM, CBU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.31% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.94% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.70% lower.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was shedding over 18% in value after saying it now expects a Q2 net loss in the range of $31 million to $27 million. The company previously said it anticipated a breakeven quarter to a loss of $4 million.

Three former JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) employees are facing a federal trial on Friday on accusations of manipulating prices of metals futures to generate illicit gains from 2008 to 2016, according to media reports. JPMorgan was slightly advancing recently.

Community Bank System (CBU) said Jacobi Capital Management agreed to provide investment advisory services to the company's commercial and high-net worth clients in Pennsylvania. Community Bank System was marginally higher recently.

