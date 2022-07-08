Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2022: SRG, UPST, WSFS

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up fractionally while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.0% to $21,692, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points to 3.095%.

In company news, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) sped to over 66% gain on Friday after the real estate investment trust overnight said it will seek shareholder approval to sell its assets and dissolve the company, believing it may present the "best opportunity to maximize shareholder value." The deal will need to be approved by at least two-thirds of its shareholders.

WSFS Financial (WSFS) was 0.9% lower, trading in a narrow range either side of Thursday's closing price, after the firm sold its insurance and risk management consulting firm BMT Insurance Advisors to Patriot Growth Insurance Services. The deal is not expected to materially affect its future financial results, the company said.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) fell over 20% after the lending platform company late Thursday it now expects a significantly larger Q2 net loss and less revenue than it previously expected, now forecasting a loss of $31 million to $27 million for the three months ended June 30 compared with its prior guidance expecting a breakeven quarter to a loss of $4 million. It also expects to report around $228 million in Q2 revenue, down from its prior $295 million to $305 million forecast range.

