Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2020: SACH,KKR,NGHC,ALL,GE,SWK,HPQ

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.9%.

In company news, Sachem Capital (SACH) rose about 1.8% after the mortgage loan originator and servicing company Wednesday said Peter Cuozzo began as its new chief operating officer on July 1. He has more than 30 years of experience as a professional educator and as an executive at several firms, including General Electric (GE), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), HP (HPQ) and Sachem's predecessor company.

KKR (KKR) climbed 7.7% after the private equity firm said it was buying retirement and life insurance benefit company Global Atlantic, whose book value was recently $4.4 billion. KKR said the acquisition marks a "significant and natural" extension of its insurance business, boosting its assets under management by nearly 35% to $279 billion.

But to the downside, Allstate (ALL) fell 5% after Wednesday announcing its $4 billion cash purchase of rival insurance carrier National General Holdings. Under terms of the deal, National General investors will receive $34.50 for each of their shares, which earlier jumped out to a nearly 65% advance to touch an all-time high of $33.64.

