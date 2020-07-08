Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2020: NGHC, KKR, MTG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently 0.1% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.71% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.67%.

National General Holdings (NGHC) was gaining more than 64% after insurance company Allstate (ALL) agreed to buy the company for about $4 billion in cash, or $34.50 per share. Allstate plans to fund the acquisition with $2.2 billion cash and by issuing $1.5 billion of new senior debt. Allstate was down nearly 3% in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) was advancing more than 5% after saying it will acquire Global Atlantic, a retirement and life insurance company, for $4.4 billion. The investment firm said in a statement that the amount represents Global Atlantic's book value as of March 31, 2020.

MGIC Investment (MTG) was more than 4% higher after it reported primary delinquent inventory of 69,326 loans for June, up from 56,271 loans for May and from 30,243 for April.

