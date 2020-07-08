Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2020: GNW,SACH,KKR,NGHC,ALL,GE,SWK,HPQ

Financial stocks were mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.3%, extending its earlier advance.

In company news, Genworth Financial (GNW) turned little changed this afternoon, reversing a 4% morning advance that followed the company saying its mortgage insurance subsidiary has secured an additional $300 million in protection from a group of reinsurance firms against potential losses caused by homeowners defaulting on their loans due to the COVID-19 economic downturn. The company said the new loss reinsurance transaction increases its portfolio protections over $1.1 billion - or about 42% - above minimum levels required under new Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements that took effect on June 30.

Among gainers, National General Holdings (NGHC) was more than 65% higher this afternoon, staying within a few pennies of its new all-time high of $33.77 a share after Wednesday agreeing to a $4 billion buyout offer from rival insurance carrier Allstate (ALL). Under terms of the deal, National General investors will receive $34.50 in cash for each of their shares. Allstate was nearly 5% lower in late-afternoon trade.

KKR (KKR) climbed 9% after the private equity firm said it will pay book value for Global Atlantic - recently estimated at around $4.4 billion - in its proposed acquisition of the retirement and life insurance benefits firm. KKR described the deal, which is expected to close early next year, as a "significant and natural" extension of its insurance and investments business, boosting its assets under management by nearly 35% to $279 billion.

Sachem Capital (SACH) rose about 3% after the mortgage loan originator and servicing company Wednesday said Peter Cuozzo began as its new chief operating officer on July 1. Cuozzo returns to Sachem with more than 30 years of experience as a professional educator and executive at several firms, including General Electric (GE), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), HP (HPQ) and Sachem's predecessor company.

