Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2023: RIOT, GLTA

July 07, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was flat around $30,255, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising nearly 1 basis point to 4.05%.

In economic news, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said that nonfarm payrolls advanced by 209,000 in June, lagging the 230,000 increase set out in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Riot Platforms (RIOT) shares jumped past 13% after the company said June production of bitcoin increased 9% to 460 from a year earlier.

Galata Acquisition (GLTA) shares jumped almost 16% after its shareholders approved a business combination with Marti Technologies at an extraordinary general meeting held the previous day.

