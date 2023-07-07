Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2023: RIOT, GLTA

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was flat around $30,255, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising nearly 1 basis point to 4.05%.

In economic news, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said that nonfarm payrolls advanced by 209,000 in June, lagging the 230,000 increase set out in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Riot Platforms (RIOT) shares jumped past 13% after the company said June production of bitcoin increased 9% to 460 from a year earlier.

Galata Acquisition (GLTA) shares jumped almost 16% after its shareholders approved a business combination with Marti Technologies at an extraordinary general meeting held the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.