Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2023: PWM, RIOT, GLTA

Financial stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.3% at $30,210, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up nearly 1 basis point to 4.05%.

In economic news, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said that nonfarm payrolls advanced by 209,000 in June, lagging the 230,000 increase set out in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares rallied following a weak Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Galata Acquisition (GLTA) shares jumped almost 54% after its shareholders approved a business combination with Marti Technologies at an extraordinary general meeting held the previous day.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) shares jumped over 13% after the firm said June production of bitcoin rose 9% to 460 from a year earlier.

