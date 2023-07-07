News & Insights

OPY

Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2023: OPY, KKR, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 07, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

July 07, 2023

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) was up more than 2% after saying a total of 437,183 shares of the company's class A non-voting common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below a purchase price of $40 a share in its modified Dutch auction tender offer.

KKR (KKR) was over 1% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire a majority interest in PangeaCo, an entity that will subsequently acquire the existing fiber optic networks of Telefonica (TEF) del Peru and Entel Peru.

Bank of America (BAC) was slightly advancing after saying it will redeem all $500 million principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due July 2024 and $2.50 billion of its 3.864% fixed/floating rate senior notes due July 2024.

