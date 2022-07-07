Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2022: NWG, BX, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing 0.88%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 2% lower.

NatWest Group (NWG) has distributed a raise to staff to protect them from soaring price increases, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. NatWest Group shares were climbing past 1% recently.

Blackstone (BX) said funds managed by its energy-focused private equity business, Blackstone Energy Partners, will invest $400 million in Xpansiv, a platform for global carbon and environmental commodities. Blackstone shares were up around 0.4%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) teamed up with Athene and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to invest $15 billion in a portfolio of alternative assets, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust said. Apollo Global Management shares were marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.