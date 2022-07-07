Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2022: FNWB, IVZ, SAR

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both rising around 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.4% to $21,018, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.8 basis points to 3.01%.

In company news, First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) rose 2.6% after the bank holding company Thursday said it made an equity investment in Meriwether Group, formalizing its two-year partnership with the Portland, Oregon-based business acceleration company also providing financial and family office services.

Invesco (IVZ) gained 2% after Thursday announcing its purchase of five self-storage facilities in southern Oregon and northwestern Tennessee for $42 million.

Saratoga Investment (SAR) fell 1.73% after reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.12 per share, reversing its $1.88 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the assets manager to earn $0.54 per share on a GAAP basis during the three months ended May 31.

