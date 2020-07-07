Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2020: TACT,PAYX,CWK,KINS

Financial stocks continued to decline in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.3%.

In company news, TransAct Technologies (TACT) climbed 6.6% after Tuesday saying it would be providing its BOHA! terminals and label printers to an unnamed sushi vendor in a deal valued at around $5.2 million over the next three years. The customer is expecting to install the BOHA system at about 1,200 of its locations by the end of the year, TransAct said.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) also rose 15% after the property and casualty insurance company reported preliminary Q2 net income of $0.56 per share, improving on its $0.15 per share GAAP profit during the year-ago quarter and matching the single-analyst estimate for the three months ended June 30. Book value also increased 26.4% year-over-year to $9.01 per share.

Among decliners, Paychex (PAYX) fell 4.6% after Tuesday saying it expects its FY20 earnings and revenue to decline from year-ago levels when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced many customers to temporarily close or significantly scale back their businesses. Excluding one-time items, the company sees per-share net income for the 12 months ended May 31 to drop between 6% to 10% year-over-year while revenue is projected to slip 2% to 5% compared with FY19.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) fell nearly 10% on Tuesday, with the real estate services firm receiving no apparent boost from saying it was partnering with Placer.ai to provide clients with advanced foot traffic analytics. Placer.ai also will assist clients make data-driven portfolio decisions, compiling key statistics about a property and its tenants as well as nearby competition, engagement metrics and cross-shopping locations, the company said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

