Banking
APO

Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2020: APO, CB, KINS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were trading lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.77% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1.5%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was marginally lower after saying it has upsized its investment in Italian specialized investor Apeiron Management to EUR400 million ($450.7 million).

Chubb (CB) estimated a Q2 global net catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion pre-tax, or $1.51 billion after tax. Chubb was slightly advancing in recent trading.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) was unchanged after it reported preliminary net operating income of $0.22 per share in Q2, rising from $0.10 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO CB KINS XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular