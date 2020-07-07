Financial Sector Update for 07/07/2020: APO, CB, KINS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.77% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1.5%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was marginally lower after saying it has upsized its investment in Italian specialized investor Apeiron Management to EUR400 million ($450.7 million).

Chubb (CB) estimated a Q2 global net catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion pre-tax, or $1.51 billion after tax. Chubb was slightly advancing in recent trading.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) was unchanged after it reported preliminary net operating income of $0.22 per share in Q2, rising from $0.10 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.