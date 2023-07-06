News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2023: UBS, AJG, FIS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 06, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.7% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

UBS Group (UBS) said it plans to collaborate with Numarics to offer digital financial and administrative technologies to small and medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland. UBS was slipping past 1.7% in recent premarket activity.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was advancing 0.3% after saying it has acquired Norwegian firm Fender Marine for undisclosed terms.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was 0.6% lower after saying it entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 55% stake in Worldpay Merchant Solutions to private equity funds managed by GTCR, valuing the company at $18.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
AJG
FIS
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.