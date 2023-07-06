Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2023: UBS, AJG, FIS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.7% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

UBS Group (UBS) said it plans to collaborate with Numarics to offer digital financial and administrative technologies to small and medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland. UBS was slipping past 1.7% in recent premarket activity.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was advancing 0.3% after saying it has acquired Norwegian firm Fender Marine for undisclosed terms.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was 0.6% lower after saying it entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 55% stake in Worldpay Merchant Solutions to private equity funds managed by GTCR, valuing the company at $18.5 billion.

