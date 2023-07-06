News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2023: FIS, PWM, WNNR

July 06, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $30,261, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 4.05%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a growth of 497,000 in June compared with estimates compiled by Bloomberg for a 225,000 increase.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index advanced to 53.9 in June from 50.3 in May, compared with expectations for 51.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) shares were down 0.5% after the company agreed to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay business to private equity group GTCR.

Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares were last up 6% in their trading debut after the Hong Kong-based wealth management and asset management services provider priced its initial public offering of 1 million shares at $5 apiece.

Andretti Acquisition (WNNR) was rising 0.2% after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent for a business combination with an unnamed generative artificial intelligence company.

