Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2023: BTBT, FIS, PWM, WNNR

Financial stocks were declining late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.6% to $30,278, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 4.04%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a growth of 497,000 in June compared with estimates compiled by Bloomberg for a 225,000 increase.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index advanced to 53.9 in June from 50.3 in May, compared with expectations for 51.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Bit Digital (BTBT) said Thursday it produced 119.1 bitcoins in June, up 5% from May. Its shares dropped 6.6%.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) shares were down 0.9% after the company agreed to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay business to private equity group GTCR.

Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares rose 4.8% in their trading debut after the Hong Kong-based wealth management and asset management services provider priced its initial public offering of 1 million shares at $5 apiece.

Andretti Acquisition (WNNR) was rising 0.5% after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent for a business combination with an unnamed generative artificial intelligence company.

