Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2022: JLL,PIPR,RKT

Financial stocks were lower ahead of the release of minutes from the June 14 to 15 Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at 2 pm ET, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both falling 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.4% this afternoon.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.9% to $20,172, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 8.6 basis points to 2.895%.

In company news, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) fell 3.6% after the real estate and investment management services company Wednesday said it bought commercial property appraisal and consulting firm Metropolitan Valuation Services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Piper Sandler Cos. (PIPR) declined 2.7% after Wednesday announcing its purchase of technology investment banking firm DBO Partners for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, Piper Sandler said.

Rocket Companies (RKT) rose 5.2% after a Wells Fargo Securities upgrade of the home mortgage lender to overweight from equal-weight coupled with a $3.50 increase in its price target for the stock to $10 a share.

