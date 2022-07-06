Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2022: GROW,JLL,PIPR,RKT

Financial stocks turned mixed after minutes from the June 14 to 15 Federal Open Markets Committee meeting showed the rates-setting panel saw upside risks for prices and downside risks for economic growth, with members believing "even more restrictive" policies may be appropriate at their July meeting if inflation remains elevated.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was climbing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.8% this afternoon.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $20,401, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 10.4 basis points to 2.913%, with rates extending their Wednesday gains following the hawkish FOMC minutes this afternoon.

In company news, US Global Investors (GROW) was sinking 3.4% late in Wednesday trading, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the investment advisory firm publicly rejecting the $68.5 million buyout proposal it received last week from private-equity investors Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital, saying the $5.30-per-share cash and preferred stock offer did not provide shareholders with "appropriate value for their securities."

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) fell 4.2% after the real estate and investment management services company Wednesday said it bought commercial property appraisal and consulting firm Metropolitan Valuation Services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Piper Sandler Cos. (PIPR) declined 2% after Wednesday announcing its purchase of technology investment banking firm DBO Partners for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, Piper Sandler said.

To the upside, Rocket Companies (RKT) rose 4% after a Wells Fargo Securities upgrade of the home mortgage lender to overweight from equal-weight coupled with a $3.50 increase in its price target for the stock to $10 a share.

