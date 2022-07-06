Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2022: GROW, KKR, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.25% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

US Global Investors (GROW) said it is "not interested" in a takeover proposal from Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital because the offer does not provide "appropriate value" to its shareholders. US Global Investors was recently climbing past 3%.

KKR (KKR) subsidiary Global Atlantic Financial Group entered into a binding agreement to sell 100% of its cash equity interests in a 1,171 MW operating solar portfolio to Onward Energy. KKR was recently up less than 1%.

MarketAxess (MKTX) was flat after it reported that June US high-grade average daily volume was $5.8 billion, up 9% from a year ago.

