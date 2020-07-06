Financial Sector Update for 07/06/2020: LFC,BRK.A,BRK.B,D,NMIH

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2%.

In company news, China Life Insurance (LFC) climbed 23% after saying it Friday completed the $1.28 billion redemption and cancellation of all of its ordinary stock previously traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company, whose shares continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, Monday also said it has applied to have the redeemed securities delisted in Hong Kong, according to a regulatory filing.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) climbed about 2% after the financial and industrial conglomerate late Sunday announced plans to acquire Dominion Energy's (D) natural gas transmission and storage business for $4 billion in cash and $5.7 billion in assumed debt, marking its first major deal in nearly four years.

NMI Holdings (NMIH) was narrow lower on Monday gain after earlier saying it had 10,816 customer loans in default during June, up from 2,265 loans during the previous month, while the default ratio rose to 2.9% last month compared with 0.61% in May.

