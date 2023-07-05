News & Insights

Banking
RBCAA

Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2023: RBCAA, PAX, CLPR

July 05, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were decreasing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up about 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $30,493, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 3.934%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods rose by 0.3% in May, below expectations for a 0.8% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a 0.3% increase in April.

In company news, Clipper Realty (CLPR) shares were up 2.3% after it said Wednesday it has signed a 40-year agreement between its Flatbush Gardens property and New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development to get a tax exemption.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) shares rose 0.5% after it said Wednesday that Commercial Industrial Finance (CIF) became Republic Bank Finance after the purchase by Republic Bancorp and its Republic Bank & Trust unit in March.

Patria Investments (PAX) was down 0.1% after it said Wednesday it signed an agreement to form a joint venture with Colombian financial conglomerate Bancolombia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBCAA
PAX
CLPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.