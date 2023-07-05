Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2023: RBCAA, PAX, CLPR

Financial stocks were decreasing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up about 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $30,493, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 3.934%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods rose by 0.3% in May, below expectations for a 0.8% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a 0.3% increase in April.

In company news, Clipper Realty (CLPR) shares were up 2.3% after it said Wednesday it has signed a 40-year agreement between its Flatbush Gardens property and New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development to get a tax exemption.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) shares rose 0.5% after it said Wednesday that Commercial Industrial Finance (CIF) became Republic Bank Finance after the purchase by Republic Bancorp and its Republic Bank & Trust unit in March.

Patria Investments (PAX) was down 0.1% after it said Wednesday it signed an agreement to form a joint venture with Colombian financial conglomerate Bancolombia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.