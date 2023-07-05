Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2023: FIS, CLPR, RBCAA, PAX

Financial stocks were decreasing late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.9% to $30,506, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 3.945%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods rose by 0.3% in May, below expectations for a 0.8% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.3% increase in April.

In company news, Fidelity National Information's (FIS) shares were up 3.3%, extending recent gains, following a Financial Times report that the company's Worldpay business attracted interest from private-equity firms looking to buy a majority stake in the payments provider.

Clipper Realty (CLPR) shares were adding 2.5% after it said Wednesday it has signed a 40-year agreement between its Flatbush Gardens property and New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development to get a tax exemption.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) shares rose 0.7% after it said Wednesday that Commercial Industrial Finance (CIF) became Republic Bank Finance after the purchase by Republic Bancorp and its Republic Bank & Trust unit in March.

Patria Investments (PAX) was down 0.2% after it said Wednesday it signed an agreement to form a joint venture with Colombian financial conglomerate Bancolombia.

