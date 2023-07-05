News & Insights

Banking
DB

Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2023: DB, BNRE, AEL, BAM, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 05, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% higher.

Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank have been sued by a Gazprom subsidiary for a total of 31 billion rubles ($348 million), Reuters reported, citing Russian court documents. Deutsche Bank was slipping 3% recently.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) and American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) said Wednesday they have agreed for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to acquire the annuity products provider in a cash-and-stock deal that values American Equity Investment at about $4.3 billion. American Equity Investment Life Holding was up almost 2% in recent premarket activity.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was down 0.7% after saying it has introduced its global private banking business in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB
BNRE
AEL
BAM
HSBC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.