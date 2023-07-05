Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2023: DB, BNRE, AEL, BAM, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% higher.

Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank have been sued by a Gazprom subsidiary for a total of 31 billion rubles ($348 million), Reuters reported, citing Russian court documents. Deutsche Bank was slipping 3% recently.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) and American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) said Wednesday they have agreed for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to acquire the annuity products provider in a cash-and-stock deal that values American Equity Investment at about $4.3 billion. American Equity Investment Life Holding was up almost 2% in recent premarket activity.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was down 0.7% after saying it has introduced its global private banking business in India.

