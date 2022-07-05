Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2022: KKR, NNI, BK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 4%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 4% higher.

A consortium backed by KKR (KKR) is leading the bidding process to acquire a stake in Deutsche Telekom's wireless tower portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. KKR was more than 1% lower recently.

Nelnet (NNI) was marginally advancing after saying it has a controlling investment in GRNE Solutions' affiliates and it acquired solar assets from one of the affiliates.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was unchanged after saying it has entered into a strategic alliance with Emirates NBD to accelerate the growth of United Arab Emirates' capital markets.

