Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2022: HR,HTA,AEG,TWKS

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.14%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $19,605, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 9.6 basis points to 2.793%.

In company news, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) slid 7% after the real estate investment trust late Friday declared a prorated cash dividend of $0.2010 per share, reflecting the period between its last dividend payment on May 16 through July 14. The company Tuesday also said Institutional Shareholder Services recommends investors approve its proposed merger with the Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) at a special meeting scheduled for July 15. Healthcare Trust shares were 0.1% higher this afternoon.

Aegon (AEG) dropped almost 11% after a BNP Paribas Exane downgrade of the Dutch insurance and asset management company to underperform from neutral.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was 1.2% lower, paring most of a 4.5% slide earlier Tuesday, after saying it partnered with privately held Bluestone to automate six customer service processes for a new digital home loans platform.

