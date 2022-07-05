Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2022: ENVA,HR,HTA,AEG,TWKS

Financial stocks pared a portion of their Tuesday retreat during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.4% to $20,245, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.0 basis points to 2.809%, dropping to a two-month low as recession worries continue to dominate investor sentiment.

In company news, Enova International (ENVA) was narrowly back on positive ground in late trade, reversing an early 3.3% decline, after the online financial services company Tuesday said it completed transactions during June expanding its funding by $550 million. The deals include a two-year, $420 million small-business securitization facility with two new bank lenders and Enova also expanded its secured revolving corporate credit facility by $130 million - or nearly 42% - as well as extending its maturity through June 2026.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was 2.8% higher, reversing a 4.5% slide earlier Tuesday, after saying it partnered with privately held Bluestone to automate six customer service processes for a new digital home loans platform.

To the downside, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) slid 5% after the real estate investment trust late Friday declared a prorated cash dividend of $0.2010 per share, reflecting the period between its last dividend payment on May 16 through July 14. The company Tuesday also said Institutional Shareholder Services recommends investors approve its proposed merger with the Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) at a special meeting scheduled for July 15. Healthcare Trust shares were 1.6% higher this afternoon.

Aegon (AEG) dropped 9.6% after a BNP Paribas Exane downgrade of the Dutch insurance and asset management company to underperform from neutral.

