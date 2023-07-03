Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2023: FIS, BAC, UCBI

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up nearly 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $31,046 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 3.841%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index slumped to 46 in June from 46.9 in May, compared with expectations for an increase to 47.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Fidelity National Information's (FIS) Worldpay has attracted interest from private equity firms looking to buy a majority stake in the payments provider, The Financial Times reported. Fidelity National Information shares were up past 6%.

Bank of America (BAC) said it has started discussions with the US Federal Reserve regarding the company's evaluation following the results of the central bank's annual stress tests. Bank of America shares were rising almost 2%.

United Community Banks (UCBI) shares were up 2.2% after saying it has completed its merger with First Miami Bancorp.

