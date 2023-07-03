Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2023: EFC, AJX, MS, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by a slight 0.09%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.32% lower.

Ellington Financial (EFC) and Great Ajax (AJX) said they signed a merger agreement that would see Ellington acquire Great Ajax for $7.33 per share. Ellington Financial stock was slipping past 2% recently, while AJX shares were up nearly 12%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) shares were 1% higher after saying it will raise its quarterly dividend to $0.85 a share from $0.775 starting in Q3.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is facing scrutiny from US and UK lawmakers who claim the bank is preventing Hong Kong residents with British National Overseas passports from early withdrawals from pensions from the island's Mandatory Provident Fund, or MPF, before emigrating. HSBC Holdings was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

