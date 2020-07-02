Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2020: QES, ENB, SD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading higher pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.49 at $40.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.41 to $42.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Quintana Energy Services (QES) was advancing by more than 8% after saying it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's requirement for continued listing after its average closing price for the 30-trading days ended June 30 was above $1 per share.

Enbridge (ENB) was gaining almost 2% in value after saying it will resume operations of the west segment of its Line 5 energy pipeline after Michigan's Ingham County Circuit Court amended its temporary restraining order.

SandRidge Energy (SD) was unchanged after announcing that its board has approved the use of its net operating loss carryforwards, or NOLs, to reduce the company's future tax liability.

