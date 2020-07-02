Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2020: LMND,BPY,BPY-UN.TO,XP,DCOM,BDGE

Banking
Financial stocks gave in to modest profit-taking in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 1.3% gain.

In company news, Lemonade (LMND) soared in its public markets debut, recently climbing over 130% after the online home and renters insurance company late Wednesday priced an initial public offering of 11 million common shares at $29 apiece, exceeding the expected $26 to $28 range. The stock opened at 50.06, or nearly 73% above the IPO price and appears set to finish within close distance of its $69.78-a-share first-day peak.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) raced 11% higher after the commercial property company announced plans for an $890 million stock buyback program and offering to repurchase up to 74.2 million of its limited partnership units at $12 apiece, representing a 17.6% premium over Wednesday's closing price.

XP (XP) climbed 3.2% after the Brazilian investment manager Thursday priced an $830.3 million secondary offering of over 19.5 million Class A common shares previously held by affiliates of General Atlantic and Controle Participacoes at $42.50 apiece, or about 2% under Wednesday's closing price.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) was 1.5% higher this afternoon, bouncing back from a mid-day dip, after the bank holding company announced an all-stock merger with Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) valued at about $489 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.6480 of a Bridge share for each Dime share they own. Bridge shares were down 9.1%.

