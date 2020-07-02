Banking
DCOM

Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2020: DCOM, XP, FHN, IBKC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently up more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down around 5%.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) was gaining nearly 9% premarket. The company and Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) announced late Wednesday a deal for an all-stock merger valued at about $489 million, combining "complementary" banking platforms to create a community-based lender. Bridge Bancorp was marginally lower recently.

XP (XP) was advancing by more than 7% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 19,535,420 class A common shares offered by General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, L.P. and XP Controle Participacoes at $42.50 per share.

First Horizon National (FHN) was over 1% higher after the company and IBERIABANK (IBKC) said they completed their all-stock merger of equals.

