Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2020: BPY,BPY-UN.TO,XP,DCOM,BDGE

Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2020

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 1.4% gain.

In company news, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) raced almost 10% higher after the commercial property company announced plans for an $890 million stock buyback program and offering to repurchase up to 74.2 million of its limited partnership units at $12 apiece, representing a 17.6% premium over Wednesday's closing price.

XP (XP) climbed 6.1% after the Brazilian investment manager Thursday priced an $830.3 million secondary offering of over 19.5 million Class A common shares previously held by affiliates of General Atlantic and Controle Participacoes at $42.50 apiece, or about 2% under Wednesday's closing price.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) was fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back an early 6.5% gain that followed the bank holding company late Wednesday announcing an all-stock merger with Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) valued at around $489 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.6480 of a Bridge share for each Dime share they own. Bridge shares were down 9.1%.

